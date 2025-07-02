81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One killed after being hit in front of RaceTrac on Siegen Lane early Wednesday morning

Wednesday, July 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Caitlin LaComb

BATON ROUGE - One person was brought to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a being struck by a car in front of RaceTrac on Siegen Lane. 

Baton Rouge EMS officials said that the person was struck and killed around 1 a.m. at the gas station just before the I-10 westbound onramp. 

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies and the St. George Fire Department also responded. 

