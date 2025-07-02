77°
Coroner called to scene on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the St. George Fire Department are responding to a scene on Siegen Lane.
The scene was in front of the RaceTrac right before the I-10 westbound onramp.
A bystander told WBRZ the coroner van was on scene around 1 a.m. and other witnesses say a person was hit.
WBRZ has reached out to authorities to confirm any information.
