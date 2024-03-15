77°
Coroner called to scene of shooting off Evangeline Street late Thursday night

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot dead in a roadway late Thursday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the man was found shot on Byron Avenue off Evangeline Street shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday. There was no immediate word on a possible suspect or motive. 

The identity of the victim was not immediately clear, but police specified the victim was an adult. 

