Coroner called to scene of overnight shooting, at least 1 dead

Tuesday, November 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - One person is reported dead along Old Rafe Mayer Rd. on Tuesday morning.

Coroner was confirmed to be on the scene of a shooting sometime after 12:15 a.m. near Airline Highway.

At least one person was killed.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story.

