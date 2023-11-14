57°
Coroner called to scene of overnight shooting, at least 1 dead
BATON ROUGE - One person is reported dead along Old Rafe Mayer Rd. on Tuesday morning.
Coroner was confirmed to be on the scene of a shooting sometime after 12:15 a.m. near Airline Highway.
At least one person was killed.
No further details were available.
This is a developing story.
