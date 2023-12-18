62°
Coroner called to scene of car crash in parking lot of business on College Drive
BATON ROUGE - Officials said the coroner's office was called to the scene of a car crash in a parking lot on College Drive late Monday morning.
Emergency officials said the crash happened in the Albertson's parking lot. It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.
WBRZ has reached out for more information. This is a developing story.
