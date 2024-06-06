91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coroner called to scene after shooting on Boulevard de Province

58 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2024 Jun 6, 2024 June 06, 2024 2:07 PM June 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The coroner has been called to the scene of a shooting on Boulevard de Province, according to officials.

The shooting took place at 1919 Blvd de Province Thursday afternoon.

Trending News

No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days