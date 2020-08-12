Coroner called to possible drowning in Central neighborhood

84°
CENTRAL - Authorities are responding to a possible drowning in an East Baton Rouge neighborhood Wednesday.

The incident was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Durmast Drive off Wax Road. Sources said the coroner's office was called to the scene.

This is a developing story. 

