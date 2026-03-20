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Coroner: 68-year-old, 74-year-old dead in Bywood Avenue house fire that also left two injured

2 hours 50 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 1:27 PM March 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A 68-year-old and a 74-year-old died in a fatal house fire off South Choctaw Drive earlier this week.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office says that 68-year-old Brenda Jordan and 74-year-old Marcia Kahn died in the Thursday morning fire that happened along Bywood Avenue around 3:45 a.m.

Two other people were injured in the fire, WBRZ reported Thursday. 

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