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Coroner: 68-year-old, 74-year-old dead in Bywood Avenue house fire that also left two injured
BATON ROUGE — A 68-year-old and a 74-year-old died in a fatal house fire off South Choctaw Drive earlier this week.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office says that 68-year-old Brenda Jordan and 74-year-old Marcia Kahn died in the Thursday morning fire that happened along Bywood Avenue around 3:45 a.m.
Two other people were injured in the fire, WBRZ reported Thursday.
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