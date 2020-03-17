69°
Coronavirus Task Force holds press conference from White House, Tuesday

Tuesday, March 17 2020
By: WBRZ Staff
WASHINGTON - Members of the Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. (CST) from the White House.

The conference will provide viewers with an update on the government's handling of the spread of novel coronavirus.

Footage of the press conference is available below. 

   

