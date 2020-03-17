72°
Latest Weather Blog
Coronavirus Press Conference: Trump administration proposes sending direct checks to affected workers
WASHINGTON - Members of the Coronavirus Task Force held a Tuesday morning press conference from the White House.
During the conference, the Trump administration proposed sending direct checks to workers who'd been affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was short on details but indicated that money could be available within weeks and said details would be presented to Senate republicans later, Tuesday.
Footage of the press conference is available below.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coronavirus kills three in Louisiana; Gov Edwards restricts services provided by restaurant/bar
-
Drive-thru coronavirus testing to start in Ascension Parish
-
Restaurant owners react to dining restrictions
-
Louisiana confirms third coronavirus death; first case reported in capital area
-
Meals on Wheels delivering food to seniors in Livingston Parish amid virus...