Coronavirus Press Conference: Trump administration proposes sending direct checks to affected workers

Photo: ABC News

WASHINGTON - Members of the Coronavirus Task Force held a Tuesday morning press conference from the White House.

During the conference, the Trump administration proposed sending direct checks to workers who'd been affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was short on details but indicated that money could be available within weeks and said details would be presented to Senate republicans later, Tuesday.

Footage of the press conference is available below.