Coronavirus spreads human-to-human for the first time in the U.S.

ILLINOIS- The first case of human-to-human coronavirus transmission in the U.S. was confirmed at the Disease Control and Prevention in Illinois.

The virus spread between a husband and wife, the wife traveling to Wuhan, China, recently and diagnosed with the virus last week.

Decisions to declare the new coronavirus as a public health emergency of international concern are set to be made Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 by the World Health Organization.

The transmission marks the sixth case of coronavirus in the U.S.

Before the sixth diagnosis and first human-to-human transmission of the virus in the United States, all five of the people infected had traveled to Wuhan, China.