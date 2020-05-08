Coronavirus patient released from hospital after 47 days

BATON ROUGE - Medical staff at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital lined the gangway, cheering and applauding as Tera Greene was wheeled out of the automatic doors and into the parking garage. The celebration comes 47 days after Greene first walked in, sick with COVID-19.

While in the hospital's care, Greene was intubated and put on life support. Her family says it's her will and faith that brought her back to them.

"She knew that we need her, I need her, we all need her," daughter Simone Greene said. "She's never really sick so I knew deep down that she would pull through, and she wasn't done, she wasn't going to give up and she's still not giving up."

Tera Greene's son also spent time sick in the hospital with the coronavirus but has since recovered. Greene's mother was admitted to the hospital a day after she was, but did not survive.

While she was in the hospital, family members checked in by FaceTiming her and received updates from Dr. Mary Raven.

"Although it's remote and it's through telephone, you feel like you make a connection with families, and for me personally, it's been a very, very rewarding experience," Raven said.

Connecting with patients' families has been rewarding for Dr. Raven.

She knows exactly what her patients have gone through as she has been with them from start to finish.

While in the hospital's care, Greene asked about all her family members except for her mother, likely because she didn't know she was ever there in the first place. When they found the right time to tell her, this is what she said.

"When Tera was told that her mom had passed she said, 'you know, I knew that. I knew that because my mom came to me and she said I'm 75, I've lived my life but you're going to be OK'," Raven said. "It was amazing, I remember Tera going through a lot of unusual symptoms at that time, but one day she came off the ventilator and she was fine so it makes you wonder what happened there."

The family says they are crying tears of joy knowing their loved one will be home for Mother's Day.

"My mom fought hard and begged to be out to spend Mother's Day with me and this is a Mother's Day I feel like I'll never forget," Simone Greene said.

Tera Greene is the 350th recovered coronavirus patient discharged from OLOL.