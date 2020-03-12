Coronavirus fears lead to restriction of public access to White House, Capitol Complex, other major adjustments

The U.S., like many other nations across the globe, is taking extreme measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

According to CNN, as of March 13, officials in Washington have announced that public access to the Capitol Complex has been suspended until the first of April.

In addition to this, the White House has temporarily suspended public tours, a mission to Mars has been postponed, and Carnival Cruises has announced that its Princess Cruises line will not be in operation for two months.

These adjustments in government and popular civilian services follows President Trumps' Wednesday night address to the nation, during which he declared the restriction of passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. beginning late Friday, at midnight.

Mr. Trump said the month-long restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom, and there would be exemptions for “Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings.”

He also explained that the U.S. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

The President assured the public that the fight against coronavirus is a collaborative effort, saying, “We are all in this together.”

