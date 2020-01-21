Cops roast Florida man over botched 'action movie' escape attempt

WELLBORN, Fla. - A man wanted for dealing drugs made a half-baked escape attempt after deputies showed up at his workplace.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says deputies showed up at the solar plant where 36-year-old Daniel Booth was working in order to arrest him for selling methamphetamine Jan. 15.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Booth tried to make a break for it and dove into a nearby pond to try and lose law enforcement.

"Now we can only assume that Mr. Booth has seen one too many action movies and thought he could hide from the K9 teams from Suwannee CI and Mayo CI by hiding under the water in a pond," the post read in part. "He didn’t take into account he’s not a fish and had to come up for air and was quickly captured."

Booth was eventually fished out of the water and taken into custody soaking wet. He was booked on additional charges related to his less than stellar escape attempt.