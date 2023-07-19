Latest Weather Blog
Cops: Mom was turning on safety when gun fired, killing girl
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (AP) - Investigators say a woman who accidentally shot and killed her 2-year-old daughter at an Ohio hotel was trying to turn on the gun's safety when it fired.
Wickliffe police told Cleveland.com on Monday that the shooting is still under investigation, but it appears the mother was putting the gun away Friday night when it fired.
The bullet went through a mattress and struck 2-year-old Laila Johnson in the chest. Three other children were in the room at the hotel outside Cleveland but were not injured.
Police say the mother had a valid concealed carry permit. They say there was no evidence of alcohol or drug use in the room, and there have never been any complaints of neglect against the mother.
Trending News
Prosecutors will decide if any charges will be filed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Inmate wins lawsuit over St. Gabriel prison attack; guard stood idle after...
-
Attorney for man wounded in officer-involved shooting says his client was unarmed,...
-
11-year-old's near-death experience highlights EBR's rampant fentanyl problem
-
Two major projects underway at University Lakes
-
La. legislature overrides veto of HB 648, bans gender-affirming procedures on children