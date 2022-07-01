82°
Latest Weather Blog
Cops: Chevy Chase kicked in roadside altercation in New York
SOUTH NYACK, N.Y. (AP) - New York State Police say actor and comedian Chevy Chase was kicked in the shoulder during an altercation with another driver.
Police say the 74-year-old Chase was driving in South Nyack on Feb. 9 when he was cut off in traffic by a 22-year-old Long Island man.
Authorities say the former "Saturday Night Live" star chased the other driver across the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, before both pulled over. Authorities say the driver and Chase got into a verbal argument, which led to a passenger in the car cursing at Chase and kicking him in the shoulder. The driver contends the kick was self-defense because Chase threw a punch first.
Trending News
The passenger faces harassment charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dunham QB Jackson House using football to build stronger bond with his...
-
BRPD: Mom booked in 4-month-old 's death; infant died from suffocation
-
WBRZ's guide to celebrating the country's independence all weekend long
-
Cancer survivor talks overcoming obstacles, getting regular checkups
-
New traffic monitors popping up around Baton Rouge