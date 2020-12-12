Cooler tonight, More rain late Sunday

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and calm winds. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 50s. Patchy fog will be possible overnight, into early Sunday morning. It will be a cool start tomorrow morning, so a light jacket may be needed if you have early morning plans. Clouds will increase through the afternoon, with the chance of an isolated shower. Highs will top out in the low 70s. Sunday evening, into Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms will move across the area ahead of a cold front.





A line of showers and thunderstorms will track across metro Baton Rouge around 8pm - 9pm Sunday night, exiting the area around midnight. One or two storms could be on the strong side, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Beyond Sunday, the chilly air returns with highs only in the low 50s on Monday. Another cold front will sweep through the area late Tuesday, into Wednesday bringing a slight rain chance. A light freeze is possible Thursday and Friday morning next week.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





