Cooler and quieter

Beyond lingering clouds and showers, a nice stretch of weather is ahead. Temperatures will gradually moderate to above average levels by the end of the weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Leftover spotty sprinkles will end from west to east by the afternoon hours. The clearing line was over central Texas as of 5am Thursday morning, so it will take deep into the day to see much sunshine. The cloud cover and northwest winds will prevent temperatures in the 50s from warming beyond the mid 60s during the afternoon hours. A little sun could sneak out before dusk. Overnight, skies will clear more extensively with lows in the mid 40s.

Up Next: Friday and Saturday will be very nice with sunny afternoons and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s followed by clear nights in the low to mid 40s. By the end of the weekend, may spots will register highs in the 70s but some clouds will begin to develop. A weak disturbance will return the chance of showers on Monday.

THE EXPLANATION:

A now positively tilted and opening upper level (weaker) trough was centered over northwest Louisiana Thursday morning. A surface low was positioned near the Mississippi and Alabama border with a trailing trough axis. Until the upper trough and surface axis sweep east of the local area, low clouds and a few sprinkles will persist. Northwesterly winds behind Wednesday’s storm system (and the low clouds) will lead to much cooler temperatures, not making it above the mid 60s Thursday afternoon. Skies will thoroughly clear into Friday morning allowing for a cooler start. A reinforcing cold front will sweep through the area Friday, but this feature should pass unnoticed. The reinforcements will come in the form of cooler temperatures though and Saturday morning is expected to be the chilliest period in the 7-Day forecast. A few neighborhoods could register upper 30s. AN upper level ridge will briefly center over the region on Saturday night and Sunday leading to moderating temperatures. A weak trough trailing the ridge will bring the next shot at showers by Monday with an associated cold front moving in on Tuesday. This system appears much weaker than the previous one and therefore no major issues are expected.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.