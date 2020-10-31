Cool weather is here to stay

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, it will be another chilly one with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Trick-or-treaters may need a light jacket with their costumes tonight. Sunday will be another beautiful fall day, with highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.







Looking Ahead: Another re-enforcing shot of cool air will arrive on Sunday, with a passage of a cold front. This frontal boundary won't bring any precipitation with it. It could deliver some of the coolest air we've seen yet this fall season, with most local areas likely to reach the low 40s on Tuesday morning. A few locations could even reach the upper 30s.









The Tropics:





Tropical Depression 29 has formed in the central Caribbean Sea and is expected to become Tropical Storm Eta as it drifts to the west at 15 mph. This system is forecast to eventually reach Central America as a Category 1 hurricane. It is not a threat to the local area at this time.

If the system is named Eta, it will be a record 28th named storm ousting the 2005 season which had 27 named storms. However, there was an unnamed 28th tropical storm in 2005 so one more tropical storm still needs to form in 2020 to officially make it the most active season on record.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





