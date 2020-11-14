Cool weather fans: a front is on the way

The run of unseasonable warmth will continue on Saturday. A cold front will bring changing temperatures and a slight shot at showers on Sunday.

The Next 24 Hours: Another clear and cool night is ahead as low temperatures will slip into the mid 50s. Ample sunshine on Saturday morning will quickly warm temperatures into the low 80s. Southeast winds of 5-10mph may allow a touch of humidity to creep in as well as a couple of low clouds.

After That: On Sunday, a cold front will push into the Gulf South with band of showers possible immediately ahead of the front. Though chances are on the low end, any rain that can develop should be light and confined to a few hours during the morning. Some sun will quickly return in the afternoon and winds shifting northerly will cause high temperatures to stop in the mid 70s. Behind the front on Monday, a slightly stronger push of cool air will come into the region and allow temperatures closer to averages, which are 73 and 50 for this time of year. Seasonable temperatures and sunshine will carry through the middle of the week before gradual warming commences. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

Tropical Depression 31 has strengthened into Tropical Storm #Iota. This is the 30th named storm this season.https://t.co/H8HO9wda9N — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) November 13, 2020

The Tropics: On Friday, a record 30th named storm of the season formed in the central Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Iota was moving west-southwest at 10mph with 40mph winds and is expected to bring dangerous surge, high winds and heavy rain to the same parts of Central America recently ravaged by Major Hurricane Eta.

Tropical Storm Theta continues churning east through the far eastern Atlantic. The record-breaking 29th storm of the season will become a remnant low by the end of the weekend.

The Explanation: In the midst of more than a week of above average temperatures, highs will again reach the 80s on Saturday. The next cold front will move into a dry atmosphere on Sunday morning. Forecast models suggest some light showers could fall, most likely in the form of a narrow band along the front. Still, chances look low, amounts look light and duration of any rain will be short and mainly during the morning. The air mass behind Sunday's front should usher in noticeably cooler temperatures although only a return to average for the time of year. These temperatures and clear skies are expected to last through Thursday. An upper level ridge of high pressure will build overhead for the end of next week. This will lead to sinking air, continued dry conditions and warming temperatures.

