Cool Schools: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School

BATON ROUGE - Every time you throw a way a canned drink, you're actually throwing away money. Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School collected those tabs to raise money for a great cause that's close to their hearts. They recently hit a fundraising goal, and are now being challenged to double it.

Reagan Angers is a 5th grader at Our Lady of Mercy and a patient fighting cancer at St. Jude. Her classmates decided they wanted to do something to help. So far, they've collected 1,000,341 pull tabs.

For every pound of tabs, they receive a certain amount of money. To date, they've collected 655 pounds. Every penny they receive will go towards St. Jude's.

Since Reagan couldn't be there the morning of the announcement, her sister Wesley spoke to the student body in her place.

"She wants you to all know how much she appreciates your efforts for the pull tab projects," she announced.

After thanking the students, Wesley challenged the school to collect one million more. It's a big challenge, but they say they're up to the task.

For more information about Our Lady of Mercy's pull tab program, click on the video link.

