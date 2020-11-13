Cool mornings, Warm afternoons, Cold front on the way

Jackets on then off… then on again.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: After starting in the 40s and 50s this morning, we will be warming into the 70s and 80s this afternoon. Since the air is so dry, the temperatures can change about 30 degrees in one day. That means it will get chilly again as the sun goes down tonight. Expect temperatures to be in the 60s by 7 pm.

Up next: Some humidity will move back in tomorrow, especially for areas south of Baton Rouge. A few more clouds will be rolling through, but no rain, and temperatures will be in the low 80s. Another cold front is queued up to take care of the heat and humidity on Sunday. During the day on Sunday, a front will move through from northwest to southeast sparking up a few showers on the way. It is likely that everyone will see at least a brief shower in the morning. After it passes, by Sunday evening, cooler and drier conditions will move in behind it. High temperatures next week will be in the low 70s and overnight temperatures will be in the 40s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

The Caribbean Sea continues to be favorable for tropical development. A tropical depression will likely form by the end of the day today. Preliminary model data suggests that the system will stay down in the Caribbean. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching it around the clock and will bring you updates as they come.

FROM THE NHC

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea have increased and become better organized since yesterday. Environmental conditions are conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form later today or tonight while the system moves slowly westward. Additional development of the system is likely over the weekend, and interests in Honduras and Nicaragua should closely monitor the progress of the disturbance.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.