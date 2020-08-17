"Cool" front arrives tomorrow, tropics heating up

Tonight: A cluster of showers and thunderstorms is tracking southwards from central Mississippi, and may impact the eastern parts of the area late tonight. Brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are possible - if the storms can hold together. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows around 74.

Tomorrow: Drier air will continue to funnel into the area, diminishing our chance for rain. Expect mostly sunny skies through out your Monday, with highs around 95.

The pattern ahead: Drier air will begin to move into the area on Monday behind a weak front. This will lead to much lower chances for rain into next week (almost 0% for Monday and Tuesday). Along with that, we could see dew point temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 70s, which will feel nice for the middle of August.

The Tropics:





What was Tropical Storm Josephine and Tropical Storm Kyle, are fading away, with no threat to land. We are now going to keep our eyes on two tropical waves. Tropical Wave #1 is a couple hundred miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles. Tropical Wave #2 is just off the western coast of Africa. Both are quickly moving westward, with a 50% chance of tropical development over the next five days. I expect both development chances to continue to go up as we move further into the week ahead. We have plenty of time to keep our eyes on these two waves. Guidance models do not do much with either until later into the week. Just goes to show - we are moving into the active part of hurricane season.

While there is NO immediate threat to the area, it is never too early to brush up on your hurricane preparedness plans. Being ready ahead of time is key, especially in the peak of hurricane season.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

