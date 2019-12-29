Cool and Sunny Into Monday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: The cold front has passed through the Baton Rouge area earlier this evening, bringing with it a quick period of heavy rainfall. Clouds will now be breaking up through the rest of the night, as temperatures freefall into the low-40s overnight into Monday. High pressure slides in behind the cold front, as highs will be about 10° cooler than on Sunday. Highs will hover around 60° Monday, and should stay that way through Wednesday.

Up Next: Sunny and cool to wrap up 2019, but the New Year brings more rain and warmer temperatures.

THE EXPLANATION:

Cooler air behind the cold front will stay through the remainder of 2019, as lows bottom-out near 37 Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday’s high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s, with clouds building and evening isolated showers Wednesday. This is associated with a low pressure that is set to develop in the northern Gulf and push onshore between the Florida and Louisiana coasts. Currently, models are showing a 12 to 24 hour period of heavy rainfall and echo training behavior. If this stays the course, flood watches are likely to be issued. Some showers should stick around into the early morning hours on Friday, before high pressure returns for the first weekend of the New Year.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

