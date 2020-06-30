Cooking accident sends White Castle police chief to BR burn unit

WHITE CASTLE - An area police chief was treated at the burn unit of a Baton Rouge hospital and may need additional surgeries after an accidental fire.

Sources say White Castle Police Chief Mario Brown was recently hospitalized after a fire broke out while he was cooking. The burns were said to have reached Brown's neck and the side of his face.

Brown has since been discharged from the hospital but may need to go back for more surgeries.

We've reached out to Brown for a comment on the incident.