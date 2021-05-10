85°
Cooking accident may have caused deadly fire in East Feliciana Parish
CLINTON - Officials believe a cooking-related accident may have led to a deadly fire in East Feliciana Parish last week.
The fire happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at a mobile home in the area of 12000 Robins Road. The fire killed a 43-year-old man believed to be the homeowner, authorities said Monday.
The victim still hasn't been identified.
Investigators with the state fire marshal's office believe the fire began in the kitchen and may have been cooking-related. Officials believe the home also had no working smoke detectors.
