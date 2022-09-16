Convincing Trump

77°
Friday, January 06 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Top intelligence officials travel to New York today to present to President-elect Donald Trump evidence they say shows that Russia interfered with the election on his behalf by hacking Democratic groups.

Trump has continued to challenge that finding, and tweeted last night that he questioned how officials could be "so sure" about the Russia hacking if they hadn't examined DNC servers.

