Conviction: Louisiana man lied to 911 about ex's new boyfriend
FRANKLINTON, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man has been convicted of calling 911 with false complaints about his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.
Prosecutors alleged that 48-year-old Donald Tate of Franklinton was trying to get the man arrested and out of his ex's life.
District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release Thursday that a Washington Parish jury Wednesday convicted Tate of false communication to get an emergency response.
Sentencing is Aug. 14. The maximum is five years unless six previous felony convictions get Tate sentenced as a habitual offender.
Montgomery says the calls began late March 18 after Tate forced his way into the woman's Franklinton home, fought the other man, and was forced out.
Montgomery says Tate called 911 about 10 times, saying the other man had a shotgun and an assault rifle.
