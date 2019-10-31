51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Conviction adds life to drug trafficker's 65-year sentence

2 hours 2 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 October 31, 2019 4:28 PM October 31, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo Credit: New Orleans Advocate
GRETNA, La. (AP) - A man already serving a 65-year sentence for drug-related crimes now faces a life sentence for a killing six years ago in suburban New Orleans.
  
The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office says in a news release that 32-year-old Alcus Smith was convicted by a jury Thursday on a second-degree murder charge. Conviction on the charge carries a mandatory life sentence.
  
Prosecutors say Smith was a narcotics trafficker who supplied a street gang in Harvey. Prosecutors say he killed 22-year-old Donte Hall on a street in Marrero, believing that Hall cheated him in a drug transaction.
  
Formal sentencing is set for Nov. 14.
  
According to the District Attorney's Office, Smith was convicted after he and 20 others were indicted in 2015 in a narcotics racketeering case.      
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days