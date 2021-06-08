Convicted sex offender sentenced to 24 years in federal prison

BATON ROUGE - As of Tuesday, June 8, a Livingston Parish man convicted of the attempted enticement of a minor has been sentenced to 24-years in federal prison.

Officials say 46-year-old Jonathan Kimbrell will spend 292 months behind bars followed by five years of supervised release and an obligation that he register as a convicted sex offender.

U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles handed down the sentencing after Kimbrell was unanimously convicted by a jury on February 13 of 2020.

Throughout the four-day trial that led to the February 13 conviction, evidence revealed that from May of 2019 until June of 2019, Kimbrell communicated inappropriately with a "person" who he thought was an 11-year-old girl.

The "person," he'd been communicating with, however, was actually two undercover FBI agents.

Officials say Kimbrell eventually made and carried out plans to meet the "11-year-old" at a motel.

But as Kimbrell was approaching the motel, authorities say they arrested him.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams, Jr. explained how officials feel after justice is served in cases such as the one involving Kimbrell.

Williams said, “Investigating individuals like Jonathan Kimbrell is one of the highest priorities of the FBI. As this case shows, the FBI continues to vigorously investigate and identify unknown individuals involved in the sexual exploitation of children. This sentence is the culmination of an investigation and successful prosecution by federal prosecutors, special agents, and intelligence analysts who work tirelessly to remove sexual predators from children’s lives.”

Williams added, “I would also like to thank our partners the Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Denham Springs Police Department for their collaboration and efforts with this investigation.”

Kimbrell's case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Denham Springs Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Frederick A. Menner, Jr. and Demetrius D. Sumner.