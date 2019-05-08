Convicted sex offender pleads guilty to child pornography charges

NEW ORLEANS - Officials say a 62-year-old man entered a guilty plea of possession of child pornography following a 2017 arrest.

Randolph Ard was arrested after authorities searched his Kentwood home. Inside the home, law enforcement found a laptop and thumb drive containing sexual images of juveniles. He was booked on 10 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13.

He is a registered sex offender who was previously convicted of indecent behavior with juveniles and pornography involving juveniles. Ard was on parole when he was arrested in 2017.

Ard faces up to 20 years in jail, a life term of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced on August 8, 2019.