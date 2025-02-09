Convicted sex offender living at apartment complex for 'mentally challenged individuals' arrested for alleged rape

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man living at an apartment complex for "mentally challenged" people after he allegedly raped another resident who data shows had the mental capacity of a six-year-old.

On Jan. 25, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the apartment complex on Drusilla Lane for an alleged sexual assault. The victim said a man, Jonathon Kerr, performed inappropriate sexual actions on him while they were in their shared bathroom without his consent.

In follow-up interviews with the victim, officers spoke with an interpreter present, as the victim often had trouble articulating his words. Investigators noted the victim scored very low on vocabulary and functionality tests and his intellectual ability was on par with a six-year-old.

When he was allowed to live in the apartment complex, Kerr allegedly did not notify ownership that he was a convicted sex offender. He was arrested in 2010 and charged for indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was also arrested by parish deputies in 2023 for failing to register his sex offender status.

Kerr was arrested Feb. 6 for second-degree rape and failure to register as a sex offender.