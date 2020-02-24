Convicted murderer on the loose after escaping custody

Image via Alabama Department of Corrections

ALPINE, ALABAMA- A convicted murderer is on the loose after escaping from an Alabama work-release facility.

Daniel Miner, 43, was reported missing from his bed Saturday night after a count of inmates at Childersburg facility in the town of Alpine. It is unclear how he escaped, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Miner is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole as he was convicted for murder in Marshall County in 1994. He was also sentenced on a promoting prison contraband charge in Limestone County, 2003.

He was last seen wearing a white prison uniform and is described as a white man who is 5-foot-six-inches-tall, weighing 192 pounds. He has "white power" tattoos and others on his neck, arms, torso, and back according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Miner's custody level is listed as "minimum-out," described on the facility's website as "appropriate for inmates that do not pose a significant risk to self or others and suitable to be assigned off-property work details without the direct supervision of correctional officers."

The Childersburg Community Based Facility and Community Work Center in Alpine is a minimum-security institution where inmates are assigned to work for various government agencies.

Anyone who sees Miner or may have any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825 or call 911.