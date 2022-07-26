Convicted felon pleads guilty to tailgating deputy, possessing handgun

BATON ROUGE – United States Attorney Walt Green reports Thursday that a Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to Green, 27-year-old Deontez Mayfield was arrested after tailgating a marked EBRSO cruiser with his high beams on July 6, 2016. The deputy attempted to change lanes and Mayfield followed him, staying behind the EBRSO unit by just a few feet.

The deputy was able to maneuver behind Mayfield and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Mayfield then fled briefly before getting out of his vehicle.

Investigators say Mayfield dropped a 9mm pistol with laser sights and loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition when he got out of his car.

Green’s office says that Mayfield had previous simple burglary convictions from 2008 and 2010.

“Armed felons represent a clear danger to our entire community and will be aggressively pursued by our office, together with the ATF and our other federal, state, and local partners,” Green said.