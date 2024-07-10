Latest Weather Blog
Convicted felon back in jail after officers find illegally modified handgun in his house
BATON ROUGE— A convicted felon is now back in jail after Baton Rouge Police found an illegally modified handgun while searching his home.
Detectives say they found a handgun fitted with a Glock switch in 34-year-old Christopher Carter's home while executing a search warrant.
Carter has a lengthy criminal record. According to arrest records, he's been taken into custody at least 10 times.
In March 2008, Carter was arrested after he was caught with a loaded gun at Istrouma High School. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies say Carter brought the gun to school to settle a fight. He was charged with illegal carrying of a weapon for the incident.
In August 2018, Carter was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison related to a July 2017 arrest for two counts of possession of firearms by a convicted felon.
Carter has also faced charges of home invasion, resisting an officer with force or violence and attempted first and second-degree murder.
He is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and faces charges of illegal possession of a machine gun, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting an officer.
