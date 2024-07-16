Convicted felon arrested after drugs were found in his car during traffic stop

BOURG— Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's deputies found several illegal drugs in a Houma man's car after they pulled him over Sunday night.

Deputies say they saw Shawn David Jennies, 37, driving recklessly along Highway 24 in Bourg. Once they approached his car, deputies recognized Jennies from his previous arrests. They arrested him after Jennies made several suspicious movements when he got out of his car.

After searching his car, they found several illegal drugs and seized a gun.

Jennies is being held in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and faces multiple charges including possession of CDS I and II, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

He's being held on a $150,000 bond.