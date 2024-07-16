Latest Weather Blog
Convicted felon arrested after drugs were found in his car during traffic stop
BOURG— Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's deputies found several illegal drugs in a Houma man's car after they pulled him over Sunday night.
Deputies say they saw Shawn David Jennies, 37, driving recklessly along Highway 24 in Bourg. Once they approached his car, deputies recognized Jennies from his previous arrests. They arrested him after Jennies made several suspicious movements when he got out of his car.
After searching his car, they found several illegal drugs and seized a gun.
Jennies is being held in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and faces multiple charges including possession of CDS I and II, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Trending News
He's being held on a $150,000 bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office searching for truck thief
-
Koch Methanol St. James hopes to strengthen ties with community after controversial...
-
Kevin George, finalist for EBR superintendent job, withdraws from selection process
-
Washing machine theft caught on camera
-
Church group meets to oppose St. Vincent de Paul's new proposed shelter
Sports Video
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
Recently retired Nick Saban goes 1-on-1 with WBRZ
-
SEC Media Days: Brian Kelly confident in QB Garrett Nussmeier
-
2une In Previews: LSU prepares for SEC Media Days in Dallas