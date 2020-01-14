Converted LSU fans from Ohio call trip to Superdome 'amazing'

NEW ORLEANS – With Joe Burrow being offensive MVP in Monday’s national championship game, the celebration is crossing over state lines.

A group of about 45 people from his hometown made the long trip to New Orleans to see him play in his last college game, and the experience did not disappoint.

“I made sure I didn't wear a shirt with any buttons on it because my chest was out so far I would probably pop three or four of them,” said Kevin Goldsberry, joking about how he’s bursting with pride.

He, his wife and son traveled to New Orleans to watch the historic game.



“Wow,” Kristi Goldsberry said. “Words just can't express how proud we are of him and all he’s accomplished, and witnessing history basically.”



The Goldsberrys know Joe Burrow well. The youngest son, who wasn't able to make the game, played football with Joe for Athens High School.

“During one game when he made a couple of throws I told my brother, 'I think we are witnessing the second coming of Peyton Manning but with a better set of legs,'” Kevin recalled.

Feeling that hometown connection, the family has followed Joe through all of his accomplishments. That includes winning the Heisman trophy and, most recently, the national championship title.

“It’s been such a wild ride. We just feel blessed that we can be part of it,” Kristi said. “We almost don't want it to end.”

After visiting the south and meeting everyone here who has embraced Joe, the trio says they feel connected to Louisiana and LSU. That’s something they'll be reminded of for the next couple of days.

“Yeah, no voice. My voice is gone,” said Curt Goldsberry, Kevin’s son. “When they played Neck and they went up close to Joe and Joe was rocking his arm, that got me fired up pretty quickly.”

The family also commented on the southern hospitality in New Orleans and say they have to re-pay it. The family invited LSU fans out to Athens in the summer when the community there is going to host a Joe Burrow day with a parade.