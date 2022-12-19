Convenience store manager chases after alleged alcohol thieves; pursuit continues into woods near river basin

PORT ALLEN - A chase that started with suspects stealing merchandise from a convenience store and a manager driving off in pursuit ended with a car driving into the Whiskey Bay woods.

According to the Iberville Sheriff's Office, the chase started when three people stole items from a Circle K gas station in Port Allen. The manager of the convenience store reportedly got into their own vehicle and chased the three before calling the sheriff's office.

The three drove west on I-10 before exiting at Whiskey Bay and driving down a gravel road along the pilot channel before veering into the woods, exiting their vehicle, and fleeing on foot.

The Iberville Sheriff's Office reported one woman was in custody and that deputies were searching for two more as of 9 a.m.

Deputies did not specify what was stolen from the convenience store.