Controversial pastor Tony Spell charged with assault after nearly striking protester with bus

CENTRAL - Tony Spell, a local pastor who was charged in recent weeks after he flagrantly defied the state's stay-at-home order by holding services at Life Tabernacle Church, is facing new criminal charges.

According to the Central Police Department, Spell is accused of aggravated assault related to an incident that happened Sunday. According to police records, witnesses saw Spell nearly strike a protester with a church bus.

Surveillance video caught the bus stopping partway down the church driveway and backing up back toward the entrance, where a protester was standing on the shoulder of the road. Still moving in reverse, the vehicle then pulled onto the shoulder and slammed the brakes just feet away from the protester.

Police later used witness video to confirm the incident and that Spell was the driver of the bus.

Spell was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday.

Another church member, Nathan Thomas, is accused of swerving his pick-up truck off the road and nearly striking a protester as well shortly before the Sunday service. Police pulled Thomas over and questioned him about the incident as he was leaving the service.

Video recorded by the victim appeared to confirm that Thomas' truck came within about a foot of striking the protester, according to police. A warrant was also filed for his arrest Monday.

Last week, a local attorney representing Spell was hospitalized with the coronavirus. One of Life Tabernacle's church members also died from COVID-19 that same week.