Contractor notorious for scamming flood victims released from prison Friday

BATON ROUGE- A convicted contractor who failed to finish repairs on flood-damaged homes was released from state prison Friday.

48-year-old Michael Simmers was sentenced in May for his a long history of contractor fraud in multiple parishes.

Simmers served 511 days, including time served in jail before he was sentenced. When criminals are sentenced to a non-violent crime, they are only required to serve 35 percent of the sentence.

Disgraced contractor Michael Simmers is being released from state prison today. He served 511 days. I’ll have more today on @WBRZ. — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) June 14, 2019

Authorities say Simmers will be on probation and parole until nearly the end of 2021.