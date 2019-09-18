92°
Contractor breaks water line, cutting off service in parts of Walker

Wednesday, September 18 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - Police say contract workers accidentally broke a water line, cutting off service to a considerable number of people in Livingston Parish.

The Walker Police Department says the incident happened along Walker South Road Wednesday afternoon. Residents living in neighborhoods along and adjacent to the roadway are being affected.

Crews are currently working to restore service. 

