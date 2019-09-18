92°
Latest Weather Blog
Contractor breaks water line, cutting off service in parts of Walker
WALKER - Police say contract workers accidentally broke a water line, cutting off service to a considerable number of people in Livingston Parish.
The Walker Police Department says the incident happened along Walker South Road Wednesday afternoon. Residents living in neighborhoods along and adjacent to the roadway are being affected.
Crews are currently working to restore service.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC to vote on zoning plan for Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park
-
Crews working to restore services in EBR after car knocks down power...
-
Updates on Comite diversion, flood mitigation to be provided during meeting
-
Crews called to late-night shooting in Port Allen
-
CANDIDATES VYING FOR ASCENSION PARISH PRESIDENT PARTICIPATE IN FORUM
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar