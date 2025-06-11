Contractor arrested after failing to complete house remodeling, repairs

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge contractor was arrested after he allegedly took $37,000 for incomplete work on a residence.

According to police documents, David Gabriel Jr. was hired by the victim in December 2016 to remodel and repair his flood-damaged house.

Gabriel was paid in advance to purchase materials for construction. The victim says by June 2017, Gabriel had only completed a partial amount of the work.

In August, Gabriel began ignoring all of the victim's efforts to contact him.

Gabriel was later found, arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he was charged with residential contractor fraud.

In 2024, Gabriel pleaded guilty to two reduced charges of theft.