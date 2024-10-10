Contractor accused of damaging homes with the intent to defraud homeowners arrested

LIVINGSTON — A Livingston Parish-based roofing contractor accused of damaging homeowners' roofs with hopes of defrauding them and their insurance companies by acting as a public adjuster without a license was arrested by deputies.

Zechariah Moore was arrested and charged with damage to property with the intent to defraud. The Louisiana Department of Insurance also issued a cease and desist order to Moore and the Lafayette-based construction company Roofing Guys on Oct. 1 and have 30 days to request an administrative appeal or the action becomes final.

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple said that Moore, as a field representative of Roofing Guys, "violated Louisiana insurance laws and posed a danger to public health, safety and welfare."

The Department of Insurance said that Moore allegedly intentionally damaged homeowners’ roofs during a cold call inspection, misrepresented the cause of damage to the homeowners and advised them to file a storm damage claim with their insurer. He also improperly told the homeowners they would be able to get a new roof for only the cost of their deductible, the insurance department said.

After being advised by repair professionals that the damage was manmade, the homeowners filed a police report against Moore for causing the damage to their roof. He was then arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Homeowners in Louisiana deal with enough stress and uncertainty regarding the protection of their homes and families after a storm,” Temple said. “The LDI is working more closely than ever with our law enforcement partners, and we will not tolerate dishonest contractors or any other bad actors defrauding policyholders and insurers to make a profit.”