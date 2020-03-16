Contract Dow employee at Plaquemine plant tests positive for coronavirus

PLAQUEMINE- Dow confirms that a contract employee who worked on-site in Plaquemine from March 2 to March 11 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was contained in one production unit site throughout their time at the Plaquemine plant. The infected individual's work team has been tested for the coronavirus and will be quarantined, Dow says in a statement.

Dow has notified all other employees at the plant and other outside personnel on the individual's work team is considered low-risk of exposure.

A site infection control plan has been implemented, which is part of their pandemic plan and procedures at the onset of the virus.

According to the statement released Monday evening on social media, not all Dow employees can do their jobs remotely, resulting in the manufacturing sites continuously evaluating their staffing plans as well as on-site health and safety actions.

Dow says they are actively managing the situation to ensure safe and reliable operation.