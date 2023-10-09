Consumer Reports says Tesla should drop Autopilot name

DETROIT - Consumer Reports magazine is calling on electric car maker Tesla Motors to change the name of its Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system and to disconnect the automatic steering feature after a fatal crash in Florida.



The magazine says in a statement that calling the system Autopilot promotes a dangerous assumption that Teslas can drive themselves. It also says the automatic steering should be disconnected until it's updated to make sure a driver's hands stay on the steering wheel at all times.



The magazine's calls come after 40-year-old Joshua Brown died in a May crash in Florida with the Autopilot on. The system didn't detect a tractor-trailer that had turned in front of Brown in bright sunshine, and Brown didn't react.



Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla spokespeople in California.