Construction on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard restarting

BATON ROUGE - Residents that live near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard are happy to hear that construction on the street is restarting.

Homeowner Steve Jordan has lived at Lake Sherwood Acres for 25 years, he's seen several construction projects on Sherwood Forest but not many that take this long.

"They usually get it done right away, but this has been like a year," Jordan said.

He's been taking alternate routes since the construction began.

"I avoid it at all cost. I go back down Coursey, or Millerville to I-12", Jordan said.

This construction is not just effecting residents, business are struggling too. South Philly Cheese Steaks on South Sherwood Forest went out of business during the construction work that had been delayed for months while waiting on materials.

"Oh my gosh it's closed," former customer Bax Kegans said.

A sign on the window reads, "The Construction Won" referring to the restaurant closing after 6-years, because of the work on the street being done.

"I've been coming here for 4 or 5 years, hate to see it shut down," Kegans said.

The work on Sherwood Forest is expected to be completed next month.