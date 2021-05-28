Construction on Amazon warehouse paused as eighth noose is found on site

WINDSOR, Connecticut - Amazon temporarily paused the construction of a new US warehouse in Connecticut after an eighth noose was found on the property, according to BBC News.

The noose was discovered Wednesday, but this was actually the second time that a noose had been found within a seven-day timespan.

Six other nooses have been found at the site since April.

Amazon said the site has since re-opened and that company officials are working with authorities to investigate the incidents.

The company has also offered a $100,000 reward for information related to the nooses.

Local police described the object they'd discovered on Wednesday as a red rope "with a noose tied at the end," on the fifth floor of the site.

The looped rope is often linked with the hangings, or lynchings, of Black Americans throughout the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.

The discoveries were made despite Amazon introducing additional safety measures at the warehouse after the first noose was found hanging from a steel beam in the building on April 27.

A spokeswoman for Amazon, Kelly Nantel, said: "Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace — whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational."

"The site has reopened and we are committed to working with the town and all levels of law enforcement to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe."

Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut chapter for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), said on Wednesday, "There's no way this should be happening in Connecticut in 2021. There's no way."

State police are working alongside agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to assist local authorities in an investigation of the incidents.