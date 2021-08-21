Latest Weather Blog
Construction halted at church destroyed in Sept. 11 attacks
NEW YORK- Construction has been temporarily suspended on a Greek Orthodox church destroyed in the Sept. 11 attacks.
A statement posted earlier this month on the website of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America says the stoppage was ordered by the construction company. It comes amid financial difficulties and questions over how funds have been managed.
The St. Nicholas National Shrine, next to the World Trade Center memorial plaza, is to replace a tiny church that was crushed on Sept. 11, 2001. The shrine has been designed by renowned architect Santiago Calatrava, who made the neighboring Oculus, a soaring white bird-like sculpture atop a transit hub.
The estimated cost for St. Nicholas is at least $50 million, funded through donations. The archdiocese says it is examining how to cut costs and is confident work will restart soon.
