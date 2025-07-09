Latest Weather Blog
Construction firm owner with government contracts, wife accused in Ascension forgery conspiracy
GONZALES — An Ascension Parish man whose construction company has multiple contracts with capital region parish governments and his wife were arrested in connection to an alleged forgery conspiracy.
Michael and Alison Delatte, 52 and 51, respectively, were both arrested by Ascension Parish deputies July 1. They both posted a $30,000 bond for their criminal conspiracy and forgery charges.
Michael Delatte, the founder and owner of construction company Del-Con LLC, allegedly committed criminal conspiracy to commit forgery between Nov. 1, 2024, and March 6, The Advocate reports.
According to The Advocate, Del-Con has a $220,000 contract with the St. Mary Parish Council to improve the parish’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness warehouse.
Del-Con also has a $240,000 contract with the Ascension Parish government to renovate its parish government complex, as well as a contract to perform maintenance on the parish's generator fleet, the paper noted.
According to Del-Con’s website, Michael Delatte founded the business in 2016, and it has offices in Morgan City, Gonzales and Daphne, Alabama.
