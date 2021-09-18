Construction debris catches fire in St. George home under renovation

76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday, September 18 2021
By: Logan Cullop

ST. GEORGE - Construction debris caught fire in a home that was under renovation Saturday.

St. George Fire Department said a house on Oak Shadow Road caught fire around 1:11 p.m., and firefighters had flames under control in less than 30-minutes.

The home sits near the Perkins and Siegen intersection in a neighborhood that flooded in May.

Firefighters said the home suffered smoke and heat damage, but investigators have not determined how the fire started.

