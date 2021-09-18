76°
Latest Weather Blog
Construction debris catches fire in St. George home under renovation
ST. GEORGE - Construction debris caught fire in a home that was under renovation Saturday.
St. George Fire Department said a house on Oak Shadow Road caught fire around 1:11 p.m., and firefighters had flames under control in less than 30-minutes.
The home sits near the Perkins and Siegen intersection in a neighborhood that flooded in May.
Trending News
Firefighters said the home suffered smoke and heat damage, but investigators have not determined how the fire started.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two dead in triple-shooting during family gathering in New Roads
-
Amazon hopes to bring jobs, business to the capital area with new...
-
BR mayor meets with feds in New Orleans to view storm aftermath
-
BRPD officer hit by drunk driver back home nearly a month later
-
Afghan refugees expected to start arriving in Baton Rouge by end of...